During the Aug. 8 Common Council meeting, alders voted on a resolution approving a conditional use permit for permanent outdoor storage located at 312 Investment Court. Applicant Heritage Tile LLC currently operates a warehouse located at 312 Investment Court and requested a conditional use permit for permanent outdoor storage for three containers located outside of the warehouse. The containers will be 20 feet in length and eight feet wide, which will have a total of 490 square feet of additional storage space. The Property is zoned Urban Industrial and is surrounded by other industrial businesses.
The Plan Commission held the required public hearing on Aug. 1 and voted 5-0 to recommend the Common Council approve the conditional use permit to allow permanent outdoor storage land use at 312 Investment Court. The Common Council voted 7-0 to allow the storage units during its Aug. 8 meeting.