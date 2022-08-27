During the Aug. 8 Common Council meeting, alders heard about a proposed increase to the sewer rate from Public Works Committee representative Alder Evan Touchett. City staff engaged with their auditors at Baker Tilly to prepare a sewer rate study. The sewer rates are monitored annually and Madison Metropolitan Sewage District (MMSD) pass-through increases are implemented. The last increase was completed for quarter one of 2021. The 2022 MMSD pass-through was not implemented as staff wanted to complete this financial forecast. The forecast is based upon an increase in necessary revenue to support the operation and capital needs of the utility.
The current residential fixed rate is $41.65 per quarter, which would increase to $43.49 per quarter for the end of 2022, then increase to $47.84 per quarter in 2023 and $50.48 per quarter in 2024. The increase in volumetric rate in dollars per 1,000 gallons would go from $4.29 currently to $4.40 in quarter four of 2022, $4.84 in quarter one of 2023, and $5.11 in quarter one of 2024.
The Common Council voted 7-0 to approve the modifications to sewer rates.