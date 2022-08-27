During the Aug. 8 Common Council meeting, alders heard about a proposed increase to the storm water utility charge from Public Works Committee representative Alder Evan Touchett. City staff engaged with their auditors, Baker Tilly, to prepare a stormwater rate study. The current storm water utility rate is $66 per Equivalent Residential Unit (ERU) per year. This rate was increased from $53 on October 1, 2018. The forecast is based upon an increase in necessary revenue to support the operation and capital needs of the utility. The rate study was presented to the Public Works and Utilities Committee on June 13, 2022. No action was taken by the Committee but supported the stepped rate increase proposal and directed staff to prepare the resolution to make the rate change.
The proposed storm rates are as follows: it’s $66 per ERU per year currently, which would increase to $69 per ERU per year in quarter four of 2022, then in quarter one of 2023 rise to $77 per ERU per year and in quarter one of 2024 go up to $85 per ERU per year.
The Common Council voted 7-0 to approve the modifications to the storm water utility charge.