During the Aug. 8 Common Council meeting, alders voted unanimously on a resolution creating an ordinance for a required stop on North Nine Mound Road. This ordinance will place a stop sign where there is currently a yield sign at the corner of North Nine Mound Road and Northern Lights Road. Vehicles proceeding in a westerly direction on North Nine Mound Road shall stop before entering the intersection of North Nine Mound Road and Northern Lights Road.
featured top story
City of Verona
Council in brief: Yield sign to become stop sign at Nine Mound/Northern Lights roads
Tags
Written By
Neal Patten
Staff reporter/photographernpatten@wisconsinmediagroup.com |
