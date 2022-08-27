stop-sign.jpg

During the Aug. 8 Common Council meeting, alders voted unanimously on a resolution creating an ordinance for a required stop on North Nine Mound Road. This ordinance will place a stop sign where there is currently a yield sign at the corner of North Nine Mound Road and Northern Lights Road. Vehicles proceeding in a westerly direction on North Nine Mound Road shall stop before entering the intersection of North Nine Mound Road and Northern Lights Road.

Reporter Neal Patten can be reached at npatten@wisconsinmediagroup.com

