On July 21, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced that the county is creating a brand new $2 million dollar emergency grant program aimed at increasing food supplies for local pantries, and to try to help local food pantries that are seeing record demand given recent spikes in grocery prices.
Some area pantries have been running short on food in recent weeks and have also been reporting long lines of people looking for help feeding their families, according to a July 21 news release from Parisi’s office.
“The high cost of food is impacting more people in our community than ever before,” Parisi wrote in the release. “A trip to the grocery store is not what it used to be and the result of that is more families in need of emergency food supplies, including the elderly and people of color in our community. Local food pantries are working around the clock to meet this new demand but they need more help.”
The 1200 E. Verona Ave. food pantry serves all residents of Dane County. On July 7, the pantry broke its record for the number of guests served in a day. The organization provided food to 122 families or a total of 439 individuals that day.
This new County-led emergency food assistance program initiative includes up to $98,500 to help Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) purchase a truck to transport surplus food from places such as Epic and the forthcoming Costco store in Verona back to its facility where it will distribute the food to those in need.
“Supply chain and logistic impediments can make or break emergency food relief organizations like BPNN,” BPNN food pantry director Tracy Burton wrote in the July 21 news release. “The addition of a box truck to safely transport pallets of donated food from retail and corporate partners to our Verona facility will make all the difference in our ability to support thousands of local families struggling with food insecurity. Dane County’s investment in this vehicle will pay dividends for years to come.”
This emergency food supply grant program will be funded with a portion of Dane County’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation.
The American Rescue Plan provides states and local governments with emergency grants, lending, and investment aimed to address the continued impact of COVID-19 in communities.
“Since March of 2020, the Dane County community has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the news release states. “The pandemic has caused financial stress to many individuals and households and has caused economic dislocation due to losses of employment. More recently, inflationary pressures in the general economy and supply chain changes have caused increased food insecurity in Dane County. Increases in the price of gasoline, food, and rent have caused economic stress in many households. This stress has dramatically increased demand at local food pantries. These economic forces have also increased the cost for local pantries to secure food to meet the demand.”
A resolution establishing the $2 million grant program was introduced at the July 21 Dane County Board meeting. It is expected to be approved in the coming weeks. BPNN Board President Bob Kasieta told the Press it will take at least a month for the County Board to act on the resolution.
If approved for the funds, BPNN is planning to purchase a refrigerated box truck that is compatible with a standard dock so that volunteers can easily pick up palleted donations, saving on volunteer hours and lifting, BPNN communications coordinator Lisa Marshall told the Press. Its current truck doesn’t allow for pallets or a lift to accommodate raising the pallet to dock level, she said.
The organization will look for a truck that does not require a Commercial Driver's License, so the vehicle will not be a semi truck.
“That makes it easier for us to find volunteers to drive it,” Marshall said. “We will make the purchase as soon as we can find an available truck to meet our needs. There are several people searching for it.”
This truck will become the second vehicle in BPNN’s fleet. The nonprofit food pantry purchased its first vehicle – a refrigerated van – through a $51,500 grant from the Walmart Foundation in autumn 2019.
For nearly three years, that van has helped collect food from area grocery and convenience stores that provide close-to-expiration foods such as meats, produce, and dairy products.
Before purchasing the van, volunteers used 36 personal vehicles to collect food, presenting a concern for food safety in unrefrigerated vehicles, and preventing BPNN from collecting food outside of a 30-minute drive radius.
The new truck will not replace the van, but will be a complement to it. Volunteers still use their own vehicles to pick-up food, too.
The pantry has already established a relationship with the forthcoming Verona Costco and volunteers will be picking up food there Mondays through Fridays starting in mid-August.
Volunteers pick up a mix of food and goods, including unsold or surplus meals from the cafeteria kitchens of area corporations which are repackaged, or food from area grocery and convenience stores that are close to expiration.
Some of the places where unserved meals are recovered from and then turned into ready-to-heat-and-eat meals include Epic, Promega, Exact Sciences, UW Health, and CUNA Mutual. The meals are reheated and flash-cooled or frozen, extending the expiration date often by a week.
Area businesses including Festival Foods, Kwik Trip, Woodman’s Market, and Miller and Sons Supermarket provide close-to-expiration foods such as meats, produce, and dairy products that volunteers collect.
In some cases, BPNN also purchases food from these retailers with store credit that comes from customers who round-up to the nearest dollar on their purchases, or BPNN uses some of the monetary donations it receives to make purchases such as toiletries and laundry soap at a discount from Dollar Tree.