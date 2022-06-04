The County Trunk Highways (CTH) M/PB intersection expansion project switched to Stage Three beginning this week on Wednesday, June 1, and is scheduled to last for six weeks.
Below is a summary of traffic restrictions and locations during Stage Three:
- The west leg of CTH M at the CTH M/CTH PB intersection will be closed. Traffic will be detoured around via Old PB, E. Verona Ave, and S. Main Street/CTH M. Access to Kwik Trip will only be from CTH PB.
- Southbound and northbound CTH PB traffic will be continuously restricted to one lane from Whalen Road to south of American Way.
- Traffic turning right from northbound CTH PB to eastbound CTH M will continue to be detoured prior to the intersection from northbound CTH PB to American Way, then to Thousand Oaks Drive, and then back to CTH M.
- Both lanes of traffic on the east leg of CTH M will be shifted south so that work in the northeast quadrant of the PB/M intersection can be completed.
- Westbound CTH M traffic east of CTH PB will be restricted to 14-ft max width through the project.
For more information, visit ci.verona.wi.us/CivicAlerts.aspx.