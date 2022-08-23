Feeling a bit off and worried it’s more than just a cold or seasonal allergies? If you’re in need of a COVID-19 at-home test, the Verona Public Library may be able to supply one.
In partnership with Dane County Library Service, Public Health Madison and Dane County is getting free COVID-19 rapid tests out to Dane County libraries.
“The last thing you want to do is track down a rapid test when you’re sick or were exposed,” PHMDC writes on Facebook. “Having a few rapid tests on hand ahead of illness is a good way to be prepared.”
Libraries will have free test kits available while supplies last.
If the kits are gone and you still wish to stock-up, check with your medical insurance to see how you can claim free tests each month, or learn about other ways to get free tests by visiting publichealthmdc.com/testing.