There are still drive-thru and sit-down COVID-19 testing options available in the City of Verona, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.
All three testing sites in Verona are supported by the State of Wisconsin through the Community Testing Support Program.
The Aria Community Testing Mobile Testing site at 105 Lincoln Street is open from 2-5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and 2-6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Service by appointment only, call 608-469-8135 for an appointment.
Testing at Hometown Pharmacy, 202 S. Main St., is by appointment. Call 608-848-8020 for hours.
Walgreens at 104 N. Main St. is offering ongoing appointments. Call 608-848-7154 for hours.
To find Wisconsin community testing sites outside of Verona, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.htm.