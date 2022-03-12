Everyone has ideas about what could make their current city or town a better place to live, and many people daydream about their ideal village or metropolis.
A group of third-graders from Glacier Edge Elementary School and fourth- and fifth-graders from New Century Charter School got a chance to realize their own vision for a utopia and put it on display for community members to see.
While crafted from construction paper and cardboard boxes instead of constructed from concrete and steel, the youths brought to life their vision of an ideal place to live and got to learn urban planning skills.
The box city activity gets kids involved with architecture and metropolitan design through the creation of a model city made entirely out of boxes and paper.
The students learned from professionals how to address energy conversion, stormwater management techniques, building design, and transportation through this 18 foot by 18 foot replica of a local community. The scale used was one inch equals eight feet.
Apart from the expected police department, fire station, hospitals and schools – among the miniature buildings were a homeless shelter, pharmacy, aquarium, movie theater, synagogue, apartment complexes, bowling alley, skateboard park, ice skating rink, a YMCA, community gardens, art gallery, laundromat, a hydroelectric dam, and a field of solar panels.
In past years, the event was put on display at the Terrace Town event held at Monona Terrace in Madison, an event that happened every other year from its inception in 2000 up through 2020, but this year was canceled due to the pandemic.
But for the students, that brought their model city closer to home, as the exhibit of the livable cities they designed and assembled was instead put on display at the Verona Public Library from Feb. 26-28, showing off each student's own personal creativity and ideas for what a vibrant, sustainable community needs.