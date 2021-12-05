Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Green, Rock, Lafayette, Dane, Columbia, Sauk, Marquette, Iowa and Green Lake Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&