Two Verona youths have captured the spirit of the Badger Prairie Needs Network mission of “give a little, change a lot.”
The 1200 E. Verona Ave. pantry, which serves residents all across Dane County, benefitted in recent weeks from the generosity of Sean Lytle and Tessa Poppen.
Lytle, a junior at Verona Area High School, donated $100 to BPNN through money raised by painting mailbox posts and detailing cars.
That’s enough money to feed a family of three people for just over two months, according to BPNN.
Lytle began painting mailboxes in 2015 and has painted every year since except 2019 when he volunteered at a sports camp.
In his neighborhood, the mailboxes have uniform posts that he noticed were getting “sad and needing repainting.”
When he began six years ago, he’d charge $15 a mailbox and now charges $20.
This summer he also learned how to do car detailing by watching YouTube videos and then purchased all the supplies he needed.
“It’s been fun getting to meet my neighbors and get to know them,” Lytle said of the detailing work.
He estimates he’s donated around $600 over the five years he’s painted and detailed.
“I like to support organizations that support other people and I feel like the pantry does that well,” he said.
For Tessa Poppen, donating to the pantry was the result of a trickle effect, her mother Kari told the Press.
Tessa had read an article in the Verona Press about a local church that donated birthday supply bags to BPNN.
“It opened her eyes, she said ‘wow people don’t even have stuff for birthdays,’” Poppen said.
So the Savanna Oaks Middle School student decided to use her babysitting and lawn mowing money to make some of the birthday bags.
She went to the store and picked out five festive birthday bags and then filled each one with a foil pan to bake a cake in, cake mix, cake frosting, candles, birthday plates, napkins and a birthday card.
“She got really excited about it,” Poppen said.
The BPNN volunteer who accepted the bags from the Poppens was “so sweet and nice” while explaining to Tessa how the birthday kits get distributed, her mother said. The volunteer explained that a lot of families have never been able to celebrate with a cake or be festive.
“It got Tessa excited and wanting to do it again – wanting to make more and donate more,” she said. “She was just really excited about how to reach those families. To hear the volunteer explain how it touches people was a really good learning experience for her. Tessa felt so good about doing it and it got her thinking about people other than herself, which as a parent is what you like to hear.”