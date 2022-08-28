The community is invited to come out to the Farley Center and Natural Path Sanctuary for an evening of connection and meaningful conversation with the Creative Dying Card Game.
The Creative Dying Card Game is a conversation card game with the intention of offering a low-stakes, accessible way to have meaningful conversations about life and death.
The event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 2299 Spring Rose Road.
The game includes 176 question prompts intended to help inspire self-reflection and conversation.
“Although talking about death is often avoided, exploring this topic can be liberating and practically important. In playing the Creative Dying card game, we hope that you might experience greater insight and connection to yourself, to other beings, and to the larger rhythms of life,” a news release states.
This game is part of the larger Creative Dying Project, founded by Megan and Ryan Miller, whose mission is to start conversations about death, encourage end-of-life planning and establish an inclusive, community-based dying center.
This event will be hosted by the Millers. It is open to all, no experience or preparation necessary.
Water and tea will be provided, and attendees are welcome to bring a cup and anything else that might help them be comfortable during the experience.
$5-10 donations are encouraged, but not required.
To learn more, visit creativedying.org/game.