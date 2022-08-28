Verona Area Community Theater hosted five weeks of summer drama camp fun between June and August.
Serving students grades K-8, the summer staff was excited to work with 164 students and help them build confidence, use their imagination, create awesome characters, and improve their performance skills.
Campers worked on short plays such as "Bedtime Stories (As Told By Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up)" and "I Hate Shakespeare" and junior musicals such as "Rats: The Story of the Pied Piper," "Winnie the Pooh Kids" and "Newsies Jr."
All campers got a sense of what it is like to put a show together, including learning how to audition, learning how to memorize lines, and learning how to remember music and choreography.
At the end of each program, campers performed the projects they had been working on in front of family and friends.
We could not be more proud of their hard work or thankful for our supportive families and community.