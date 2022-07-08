The Brazen Dropouts cycling group is partnering with Movin’ Shoes Run Club to host ‘Verona Day at the Races,’ a multi-sport celebration.
There will be a full day of criterium racing, a 5K cross country trail race, coffee and pastries for breakfast, food trucks for lunch, Babcock ice cream, and live music.
Centered around the new Verona high school, the 1.2-mile/1.9 kilometer lap course features fresh pavement, gentle turns, two corners, and one sizable hill just before the finish to make things interesting.
Invite your family to cheer you on from the sidelines to make it a fun day.
There is parking at Verona Area High School, 234 Wildcat Way. The registration table for the criterium races will be inside the high school starting at 7 a.m. Participants will receive an event water bottle.
There are various racing categories throughout the day from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for different experience levels and genders, each with individual fees and prizes, including a junior category for racers under the age of 15.
There will also be an hour-long clinic geared toward new crit races to cover racing basics, cornering, safety, and tactics. The clinic is free and open to everybody. Brazen Dropouts crit veterans will lead you through a couple warm up laps, point out key course features, and answer questions on 'what to expect' during a criterium race. You'll have the chance to learn key crit safety tips, communication skills, cornering skills, and tactics.
After the criterium, cyclists can grab a free drink from n plus one cafe at 507 Bruce Street.
To view the complete schedule of events and associated fees, visit bikereg.com/verona-criterium.
The 5K cross country trail race will also be happening at the high school the same morning as the criterium, hosted by Movin’ Shoes Run Club.