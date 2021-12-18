The Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has announced a new Conservation Awareness Poster Contest, inviting students to showcase their creativity and express their thoughts on conservation practices.
Presented in partnership with the National Association of Conservation Districts, the poster contest aims to blend art and environmental education relating to an annual environmental stewardship theme. The 2021-22 school year theme is “Healthy Soil: Healthy Life.”
“We are excited to announce the first Conservation Awareness Poster Contest for area students to learn more about the importance of conservation, get creative, and possibly win a prize,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi wrote in a news release. “We look forward to seeing the students’ designs and the ways they’ll highlight the importance of our natural resources.”
The poster contest is open to all Dane County public, private and home-schooled students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Submissions will be evaluated in five different age divisions and the top three posters in each category will receive prizes. First place winners will get $20, second place winners $15 and third place winners $10.
The first place posters in each division will advance to an area competition with surrounding counties, where they will compete for further prizes and a chance to move onto the state and national level.
“We are excited to offer this opportunity to students in Dane County, providing them an opportunity to learn more about soil as a living ecosystem and vital natural resource,” County Conservationist Amy Piaget wrote in the news release. “It’s a great way for families, teachers, and community educators to encourage youth in both their creativity and knowledge of the natural world.”
Posters must be submitted to the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department by 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
The Dane County Land & Water Resources Department mission is to protect and enhance Dane County’s natural, cultural and historic resources, according to the news release.
A full list of contest guidelines can be found online at lwrd.countyofdane.com/postercontest. Blank posters and entry forms will be made available to participants upon request.