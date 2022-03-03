Often confused with being a specific disease, dementia is a general term for a group of conditions characterized by memory loss, forgetfulness, loss of judgment, limited social skills, loss of language, loss of problem-solving and other thinking abilities that are severe enough to have an impact on a person’s daily life and functioning.
The Verona Dementia Friendly Steering Committee (VDFSC), a local group focused on tackling all those losses, has been experiencing its own kind of loss – a loss in membership over the past few years.
Stephen Rudolph helped found the group and heads-up its meetings, which take place every other month.
The group doesn’t offer dementia-related events so much as acts as a resource provider to inform and educate people about dementia at other events in the community, he said. It formulates an annual action plan.
“We don’t reinvent the wheel,” Rudolph said. “We are a point of reference. Each person dealing with dementia is going to need something different. We try to collaborate with other organizations to get that information out there.”
Rudolph got his masters degree in Healthcare Administration and is the owner of Comfort Keepers, a Madison-based in-home service that provides personal care and other non-medical services for aging adults, particularly those with disabilities and others needing assistance.
He had been trying to get the VDFSC going for a long time and after the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce and Verona Senior Center both endorsed the idea, a City of Verona Common Council proclamation in 2017 “really got things cooking,” he said.
The group now meets at the Verona Senior Center and center director Stephanie Ehle and program assistant Jan Paul are members of the group.
The group has several functions, Rudolph told the Press. One is education, one is community outreach, and one is business or organization training.
That last function is where the group has felt the impact of the pandemic the most, he said. They haven’t done a lot of training over the past two years because of COVID-19.
The steering committee identifies local businesses or organizations that could benefit from receiving sensitivity training in how to handle patrons or guests with Alzheimer’s or Dementia and approach them to see if they’d be interested.
“We’ve never been turned down,” Rudolph said.
The VDFSC would like to start getting into churches and faith-based organizations next, he said, but just hasn’t been able to expand its footing the past two years during the pandemic.
Once a business is trained, VDFSC “tries our best to help them,” going forward, Rudolph said. The businesses receive a purple angel decal indicating successful completion of the training.
“It’s about recognizing that there is a need to communicate with this person,” Paul said. “How do you do that so you don’t make them feel inadequate or bad or offended that they don’t understand counting change or whatever.”
The trainings provide recommendations for interfacing with persons who have Dementia, such as you don’t want to talk to them if their back is towards you, Rudolph said. It’s important to communicate face to face, to look them in the eye, to speak very clearly, be respectful and try to not enter their space.
“A lot of it is just good customer service skills – not just for Dementia or Alzheimer’s – but good for any business,” Ehle said. “At any business out there that’s supposed to have regular, ongoing training, I suggest this be a part of that. A wise business would allocate that time.”
The group also offers community education programs, in a cooperative effort between the senior center and Verona Public Library. Speakers on topics such as brain health are brought to the library by VDFSC.
It also gets involved in outreach at community events such as Hometown Days, the Verona downtown farmers’ market, and National Night Out as well as promoting a Walk to End Alzheimer's event in Madison.
“In terms of visibility, we do participate in virtually every activity there is – that’s important to us to at least be available and able to provide information,” Rudolph said. “So that people know we’re available, know we’re here to assist. If anyone needs resources, we are happy to provide.”
At events, the VDFSC takes literature and promotional materials, some provided by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Madison (ADRC), Paul said. And members are open to speaking with people if they have questions about everything from insurance issues to activities at the senior center.
“We want to state to the public this group is available and you might want to participate in it,” Ehle said. “If you’re supporting someone with dementia, it’s hard, it’s very very challenging. We want to make sure you have the right information, make sure you know you’re not alone, we’re here to help.”
The VDFSC and the ADRC are working together to create a half-hour training program or module that could be downloaded online and used by businesses or organizations for self-education, Rudolph said.
The ADRC facilitates an over-arching dementia steering group composed over individual groups including Verona, Middleton, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, and other communities where representatives share information with one another, he said.
Becoming self-sustaining
Eventually, the VDFSC would also like to see people it has trained train new hires at businesses or new members of organizations, in a “train the trainer” program, Rudolph said.
“Then when new blood comes on, we’d have continuity,” he said. “But with the pandemic, everything kind of went out the window. The area we’ve been struggling with has been training the businesses and training the churches.”
But Ehle said they haven’t reached that point yet, and have only done initial trainings, so they don’t know yet what that accountability would look like.
“We don’t have a continuous quality improvement program,” Rudolph said.
Another issue, both pre-pandemic but even more so now, is that the membership and/or leadership of many businesses and organizations get routinely turned upside-down or inside-out, Ehle said. Once that happens, the people who VDFSC have taken the time to train may move on – but that dementia-friendly purple angel decal can remain behind. Right now, the group simply doesn’t have enough people to help keep track of all those changes in the community, she said. Though, she hopes the people VDFSC have trained willy carry on those skills to their next jobs or roles.
“I think in my mind we are struggling a little bit pre- and post- pandemic with finding the doers,” Ehle said. “To educate the public, to offer these things we said we were going to do originally. We can’t do it alone. We need to raise awareness in the community about what the dementia friendly steering committee is and how this can help the community.”
But other organizations are feeling how VDFSC is, and are struggling in terms of committee members, as well, Ehle said.
“It’s been difficult to get out there and get that message across,” Rudolph added. “We want as much assistance and support as we can get.”
The group could use a marketing or social media coordinator, Paul said.
They are also trying to be as supportive and inclusive as possible to health-conscious members, so people are allowed to attend VDFSC meetings virtually over Zoom call.
“The ideal candidate is someone who cares about others and loves giving back,” Ehle said.
Anyone can ask to be on the board, Rudolph said. Nobody on the board has grandiose aspirations.
“We’re looking for someone who cares and wants to better the community,” he said. “Do they need certain skills? No. Would it be great to have a marketing person? Yes. But you just need to care and want to make a difference.”
“Everyone brings something to the table,” Paul added. “Whether this is something you’re comfortable with or it’s something out of your comfort zone, bring the fact that you care and want to make a difference. The rest we just figure out as we go along.”
If interested in joining, contact Rudolph by email at sprudolph@ckmadison.com or by phone at 608-220-3546.