The Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability is currently collecting toiletries and essential items for homeless individuals.
Collected items will be donated to Porchlight Solutions for Homelessness for individuals in need this holiday season.
The requested items are shampoo and conditioner (either full or travel size), hair cutting supplies, razors, shaving cream, lotions, deodorants, bar soaps, body wash, nail clippers, first aid items, toothpaste, toothbrushes, ear swabs, paper towels, toilet paper, dish soap and laundry soap.
The items should be dropped-off by Dec. 14 at the Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Road.
There is a bin in front of the Center labeled Porchlight donations.
Volunteers and donation coordinator Katrina Krueger will be packaging items on Dec. 15 and everything will be dropped off at Madison-based Porchlight Solutions for Homelessness on Dec. 16.
For information, call 608-8458724 or email programs@farleycenter.org.