The Madison Reading Project is launching its second annual Community Book Drive to fill homes with high-quality books this holiday season. Over 12,000 area children are expected to receive new books, according to the organization.
You can help reach the goal by donating new books or providing financial support.
The program encourages purchasing books from local bookstores or online from Madison Reading Project’s wish list at madisonreadingproject.com/communitybookdrive. This link can also be used to make a financial contribution.
Book Donation Stations are located all throughout the greater Madison area.
The Verona donation station is located at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
The program accepts appropriate and relevant content, which means no harmful stereotypes in text or illustrations and no books with religious or religious holiday themes. Books should be no older than 10 years old. Books can be fiction and nonfiction, hardcover or paperback, for ages birth to teen. Books should be in new or like-new condition with no stickers or labels on the cover or inside.
The drive ends Dec. 15 to ensure books are delivered in a timely manner.
Madison Reading Project is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide free books to youths to promote literacy enrichment and a love for reading, according to its website.