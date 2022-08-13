Inspired by the hit Netflix show, tweens and teens gathered in the community room at the Verona Public Library on Wednesday, July 20 for the ‘Nailed It! Donuts’ program.
Held in two separate age groups, ages 8-11 and ages 12-18, participants learned some decorating and frosting techniques, before attempting to create a donut design masterpiece.
The Netflix show is a competition where competitors are shown an elaborately-designed cake, cupcake, or other baked confection in shapes such as a hamburger, unicorn, castle, snail, or tree – which were created by professional bakers – but the amateur competitors must try to re-create and emulate.
The librarians eliminated that competition aspect from their own ‘Nailed It!’ program, and instead let the youth’s imaginations – and sweet tooths – run wild.
The participants were provided with donut holes, various colors of frosting (which the librarians had to continually melt in the microwave and mix-in color dyes by hand), Fruity Pebbles, Twizzlers, Teddy Grahams, Nilla Wafers, marshmallows, and chocolate chips to build their own doughy masterpieces.
Whether they succeeded or failed at presentability, the attendees walked away with some new decorating techniques – and tasty treats.