Home Again Senior Services and Oakmont Senior Community are pairing up to lead a discussion on downsizing, consignment, donating and planning what you really need in your home.
Oakmont will also explain different senior living options.
The presentation is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
After the presentation, attendees are invited for refreshments and a tour of Oakmont at 841 N. Main St.
If you are interested in participating, sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.