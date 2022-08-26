For most drivers and passengers in vehicles, getting from point A to point B in Wisconsin is a safe experience, but for over 100 Wisconsinites per year, road trips turn fatal as a result of drunk drivers.
To help deter such fatalities, the Verona Police Department announced its next “Drive Sober Get Pulled Over” campaign will run from Wednesday, Aug. 17 through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.
Verona police officers will be joining law enforcement agencies across the state in the campaign, with a goal of getting drunk or drugged drivers off the roads before they injure or kill themselves or other civilians.
In 2019, one quarter of all traffic fatalities in Wisconsin were alcohol-related crashes.
Law enforcement officers in Wisconsin have also seen an increase in drugged driving, or operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. Drugged driving can also include impairment from the use of legal prescription and over-the-counter medications.
Drunk or drugged driving convictions can lead to fines, loss of drivers’ licenses and jail time.