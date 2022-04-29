On April 30, the Verona Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice in conjunction with the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration will coordinate a Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative in the community.
The event will be held outside the Verona Police Department, 111 Lincoln St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a drive-thru drop-off to help with social distancing.
“The focus is on removing potentially dangerous pharmaceutical substances from the state's medicine cabinets and preventing them from going into our water supply,” the event description states. “This one-day effort will continue to bring focus to the issue of pharmaceutical controlled substance abuse.”
Businesses are not allowed to participate. All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household.
“The Prescription Drug Take-Back Day goal is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of these medications,” the event description states. “Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes around the world.”
Accepted: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, inhalers, patches, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.
Not accepted: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, mercury thermometers, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), flares, personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, chemicals, oil, or gas) or acids, non-prescription personal hygiene products.
Empty all pills into a clear plastic baggie, prior to the event, to assist with the ease of disposal.
Prescription liquids and creams must be in their original packaging material.
This program is anonymous and all efforts will be made to protect the anonymity of individuals disposing of medications, the description states. No questions or requests for identification will be made.