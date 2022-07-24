Tuesday, August 9 is a Primary Partisan election. Early voting is set to begin this week.
The first day to vote early is Tuesday, July 26 and the last day to vote early is Friday, August 5.
For Town of Verona residents, early voting takes place at the Town Hall, 7669 County Highway PD, and is set from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 26 through August 5.
City of Verona residents have two locations.
Early voting at City Hall, 111 Lincoln St., will take place from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 through Friday, July 29 and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, August 1 through Friday, August 5.
Early voting at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., is set from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30; 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 31; and 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3.