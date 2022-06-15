As the expression goes, “one man's trash is another man's treasure,” and thanks to a collection around the community of would-be trash, guests at the Verona Senior Center have a new place to treasure their time.
The Verona Lions Club set up plastic collection boxes at the Verona Senior Center, Verona Public Library, and Verona City Center back in February to gather donations of plastic bags and plastic wrap that cannot be recycled curbside.
Their goal was to collect 500 pounds of plastic in order to qualify for a free bench from Trex, a Virginia-based company that creates outdoor furniture from a composite of recycled materials as an alternative to wood.
By mid-April, they met their goal, and last month donated the first bench to the Verona Senior Center, where it will sit on the back patio facing the Military Ridge Trail.
The project was led by Lions member Brian McKay, who said they had a “tremendous response” from the community at the drop-off points, exceeding expectations.
While the Trex company gave them a six-month window to collect 500 pounds of plastic, they accumulated that in eight weeks.
A second round of collections has now started as of June 1, through a partnership with American Legion Post 385. As Trex limits community organizations to only getting one bench every six months, the Legion is applying for the next one on behalf of the Lions.
For this round, the library, senior center and city hall will still have bins, with a fourth box being added at the Legion hall.
Festival Foods handled getting the plastic to Trex, so McKay would take hauls of plastic from the collection bins to the grocery store from February through April. He had to weigh and record each delivery.
Since the minimum was 500 pounds, he stopped counting their first collection cycle at 564 pounds, so he doesn't know exactly how much they sent-off this last time.
Those 500 pounds of plastic film are equal to around 40,500 bags, according to Trex. People could donate grocery bags, bread bags, bubble wrap, newspaper sleeves, ice bags, cereal bags, produce bags, and plastic shipping envelopes, among other items.
The Pardeeville Lions Club was the first to start this project in the Southwest Wisconsin Lions district, McKay said, which has since caught on with some of the other 54 clubs in the district including Stoughton, Mount Horeb, and McFarland.
“It’s a great, easy thing to do,” he said. “And it covers one of our focuses – the environment. We just kind of ran with it, and are really happy with the result. It was easy enough to make this an ongoing thing.”
Initially intrigued about what the end-product would look like, he said the bench is “pretty substantial” and weighs around 40 pounds. They chose the Senior Center to receive the first one because of its outdoor space with a garden facing the bike path.
“It was a really good fit with the space they had on their patio,” he said.
The Lions haven’t finalized where their second bench will go yet. While Trex makes other types of outdoor furniture, for this community program, it only provides free benches.
The entire process was made very easy by Trex, McKay said, who shipped the collection boxes and even the bench itself right to his door, with no shipping costs for the Lions. The only expenses he had were for a luggage scale to more easily weigh collections, and for 33-gallon bags to stuff all the collected plastic into for drop-off.
Between the Lions and the Legion, McKay said they will aim for getting three to four benches per year.
“The great part about it for us is it’s a no-cost project, and a really low time commitment project for what we get out of it,” he said. “The fact that I can collect plastic at three sites and go turn it in at Festival, collecting about 50-80 pounds a week, which takes me about an hour, it’s great. I do it mostly solo. We’re excited to promote this, there’s a big push within the district about how easy it is and a lot of clubs are starting to realize it. It’s growing quickly, spreading rapidly.”