Emma Brady talks about her life growing up in Verona during the city's 175th anniversary event on June 30.

Last autumn, one Core Knowledge Middle School student’s poem about a soldier’s journey to war and home again impressed her language arts class teacher enough that it was sent to the Verona American Legion.

The poem came about at the beginning of the school year when eighth grade language arts teacher Ashley Tarkenton had students write poems with the theme of “write a ballad that tells a story.”

It was around Veterans Day that student Emma Brady wrote her poem, so Tarkenton sent it to the Legion, which in turn reached out asking if Brady could read it at the 2022 Memorial Day service.

“I had come up with a story of a soldier leaving to go to war, then coming back from war to his lover prior to this assignment,” Brady told the Press. “I had written it into songs and thought it would be a great premise for the ballad.”

Brady was also a guest speaker at the Verona 175th Birthday event on Thursday, June 30, where she spoke about her experiences growing up in Verona.

