The deadline for receiving letters to the editor regarding the August 9, 2022 partisan primary election is 9 a.m. on Monday, July 25.
The Verona Press has traditionally not published election-related letters the week before elections, to allow time for a candidate rebuttal or correction of false information in print.
All letters received by the July 25 deadline will be printed in the Thursday, July 28 edition to allow candidates time to respond in the Thursday, August 4 edition.
Questions can be directed to Opinions Editor Scott De Laruelle at sdelaruelle@wisconsinmediagroup.com.
Opinions Editor Scott De Laruelle can be reached at sdelaruelle@wisconsinmediagroup.com.