A 40-year-old technology has been given a facelift at the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability thanks to the handiwork and ingenuity of four college students.
Noah Argus, Macauly Donohue, Callan Hanley and Noah Lawinger are all seniors in the University of Wisconsin-Madison mechanical engineering program.
Like all seniors in that program, they have been working on a year-long design project.
Every year, local partners and organizations submit requests for projects to be completed by students.
This year, the approximately 150 engineering students were given a list of around 30 projects to choose from, which they ranked in order of preference and eventually got assigned to work on one in small groups.
Farley Center director Shedd Farley submitted a request for a solar thermal heating array to be fixed by the mechanically-minded students.
The quartet of fledgling engineers – who went on to call themselves the Bright Badgers – didn’t know each other outside of class before being randomly paired-up to work together, but all four had chosen this project because of their interest in renewable and sustainable energy.
“We all were interested in sustainability, so logically we chose this kind of project,” Hanley said.
The array was not operational when they first started work on it last fall. It had been installed on the property in the 1980s by Gene Farley, Shedd’s father. The group not only repaired the array so that it was operational again, but also improved it so that it’d be more efficient.
The array heats the home at 2299 Spring Rose Road property, which doubles as one of the center’s primary meeting spaces. It was working until about 10 years ago.
As it is supplemented by propane heat, the group wanted to make it as efficient as possible to reduce the amount of propane being used.
Unlike a photovoltaic array, which is used for generating electricity, solar thermal arrays are used for domestic space heating, such as making hot water for showers.
While it cannot completely provide the heating needs of their house, the Farley’s home won’t need nearly as much propane now with the assistance of the array, Lawinger told the Press.
The way it works is when the sun hits an insulated array of glass panels, pipelines that carry fluids get heated up by the sun, and that gets transferred into the home’s heating system, Lawinger said.
While it’s easy to explain how it works now, when the brainy young men first began the project last semester, they spent most of their time just figuring out how it worked.
The company that built the array in the 1980s had since gone out of business and the boys couldn’t find blueprints for it online. Using a computer software program called System Advisor Model – which is used to model photovoltaics, wind turbines, and biomass systems – they modeled the array.
They figured out if the system was running how it would perform, how much energy it would produce, and calculated how much money would be saved by not using propane, Hanley said.
The system itself was deteriorating inside, from piping insulation falling apart in their fingers to wires that were corroded – so the group had to figure out what components didn’t work anymore.
“Identifying the main failure points was the biggest challenge,” Lawinger said. “You could replace everything for $10,000 or just the essential things.”
The university invested around $400 in the project and the Farley Center paid for approximately $700 worth of equipment.
The group traveled out to the center four times last semester. This semester, they’re still making trips out for around three to four hours at a time. But they are in their finishing stages of the project, having replaced the pumps, fluids and the photovoltaic panel.
They’ll finish the project on Friday, April 29, with the installation of a power switch. Next week, the group will write a final report and offer a presentation at a symposium, at which they’ll also have a booth with a poster.
The project required them to have three meetings each week – once with their faculty consultant, once with their teaching assistant, and then a half hour together as a team to write-up weekly progress reports.
Bright future
Hanley said he’s always been interested in sustainability and nature, which is what got him into the solar and renewables sector of engineering.
“l find it to be a lot more meaningful than other pathways you can take with mechanical engineering,” Lawinger said. “Renewable energy is the future. I think we need to be getting away from fossil fuels – that’s one of things that motivated me a lot.”
Macauly was attracted to this particular project because he’d previously done some work for Engineers Without Borders, building a solar array for a children’s shelter in Puerto Rico.
“Beyond making a difference in the community and putting what I learned in the classroom out into the community to actually help someone, the most rewarding part of this experience was the project management side,” Macauly said. “This was my first experience managing a project where we had to figure out where we were going to get equipment, make sure equipment showed up in a timely manner, stayed on schedule – it was invaluable learning to work with people on strict deadlines to not intrude on or disappoint people.”
As the foursome couldn’t be at the Farley Center at all times, Shedd actually helped record temperature reading data being put out by the array to help the group estimate how much fuel will be saved for him.
Hanley calculated the array should save the Farleys $1,500 a year in propane, and that was pre-inflation, so he wagers the cost savings are even greater now than he previously thought.
"Thank you to Noah Argus, Mac Donohue, Callan Hanley and Noah Lawinger, UW-Madison Mechanical Engineering seniors, for helping the Farley Center improve our solar thermal array,” program director Caroline Tu Farley said. “They have been working on this since September and will continue through the end of the school year. We have many students doing various projects and it is really nice to have so much going on at the Center. We love working with students from the local high schools and colleges.”