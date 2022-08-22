Epic Systems’ artist-in-residence Manabu Ikeda has been working on a new creation since 2018.
This is the largest work he has ever done at a size of 10 feet by 19 feet.
“I’m excited to see how the piece that I’m creating here is going to turn out,” Ikeda said.
Born in 1973 in Japan, Ikeda creates “colossal-scale world visions with meticulous pen-and-ink work,” according to his Facebook page.
His works often draw on childhood experiences in nature and trips and he primarily works with pen and acrylic ink using various forms of cross-hatching and brushwork.
He is holding open studio hours at Epic every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1-2 p.m., except on national holidays.
“Feel free to spread the word about my open studio, I would love to have more visitors,” Ikeda said. “I am looking forward to seeing you at the studio soon.”
Getting to the studio can be a bit tricky on Epic’s large campus. Once you get to Epic, you can park your car in the visitor parking lot, then walk into the main entrance of the Andromeda building and proceed to the reception desk where you will receive a nametag and a map of the campus.
“As the Epic campus is huge, some people may get lost, but that can be a fun adventure by itself as every building has a different theme,” Ikeda said. “Here are some easy directions to my studio which is located next to Epicenter in the Learning Center building. Look at the map then walk towards the small pond called Voyager Lake in front of the Learning Center. Cross the bridge over the pond, go straight, and you’ll see a door to the Learning Center. Enter the building, and you can find my studio right in front of you. If you are at the right place, you should see a life-size 3D depiction of the “Blues Brothers”, and next to that there is a sign that says ‘Manabu Ikeda’.”