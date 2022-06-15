A new exhibit at the Verona Public Library invites you to discover the hidden stories behind places you walk by every day in Verona.
The ‘Verona: Then and Now’ photography exhibit will be on display at the library, 500 Silent Street, from June 1-30.
As Verona marks its 175th birthday since becoming a town in 1847, the Verona Area Historical Society invites community members to join in reflecting on the many generations who have called Verona home throughout the years.
“Take a trip through space and time as you gaze upon large photographs of historic Verona placed side by side with their modern counterparts,” a description on the library’s website states. “Why does Hometown Junction look like a train station? Did someone once live in Kismet Books?”
This exhibit focuses on places in Verona where a surviving photograph can be lined up with its modern equivalent to reveal aspects of the city or town that have not changed while seemingly everything around them has.
“The scenes you walk by each day often hold clues that tell you about the lives of people who walked your same steps many generations ago,” the exhibit states. “An old solitary farmhouse once surrounded by hundreds of acres of cornfield now sits swallowed up by a modern neighborhood. The gravel bed of a railroad whose steam locomotives were the lifeblood of a fledgling town is today traveled by bicycles and strollers.”
The free exhibit is available for viewing during regular library hours, which are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.