Weather Alert

.Southern Wisconsin continues to sit within a moisture-rich environment. Impressive moisture in our atmosphere will be conducive for efficient rainfall rates. Light stratiform rain is persisting across portions of south central Wisconsin. After a lull in the widespread showers, another round of slow-moving showers and storms is likely for late this evening through Monday morning. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Wisconsin, south central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Conditions continue to be favorable for localized flash flooding. Portions of south central Wisconsin received 2 to 3 inches of rain overnight. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible. Uncertainty remains for where the highest rainfall amounts will occur. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&