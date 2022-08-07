Three Verona Area High School students were among just 232 essayists to emerge out of 16,664 entries to a recent editorial contest in which young adults shared about the issues that matter most to them.
On June 16, the finalists of the ninth annual New York Times Learning Network 2022 Student Editorial Contest were announced.
Between the contest dates of March 2 and April 13, the New York Times received 16,664 student essay submissions.
Those 16,664 international submissions set a record – that was around 5,000 more essays than had been received in any other year in the nine years of the contest.
The entries were read by New York Times journalists, Learning Network staff members, and educators from around the United States. The 68 judges worked over two months and through six rounds of reading to choose the 11 winners, 18 runners-up, 53 honorable mentions, and 150 fourth round finalists.
VAHS student Benjamin Mast received an honorable mention while Kate Bjorklundage and Matthew Perkins were recognized for being fourth round finalists.
Besides for the three Verona students, there was only one other Wisconsinite among the 232 recognized, a 16-year-old from Memorial High School in Madison.
The contest invited students to write opinion pieces on issues that matter to them, prompting them with questions such as ‘What makes you mad?’, ‘What would you like to see change?’, and ‘What do you wish more people understood?’.
Thousands of teenagers from across the globe answered those questions with short opinion essays, addressing topics including dress codes, book bans, bike racks, social media activism, memes, and mental health.
“The best [essays] not only ground their claims in strong evidence, but also engage us with voice and style,” the New York Times wrote in its contest solicitation.
The contest was open to students ages 11 to 19 located anywhere in the world attending middle or high school.
In 450 words or less, they had to make a case for a topic they care about and that matters to them, while persuading readers that they should care about that issue, too. The students had to research and gather evidence to bolster their argument.
Because their editorial could not exceed 450 words, they had to make sure that their arguments were focused enough that they could still make a strong case despite the word limit.
“As always, these essays offer a window into a generation’s views on the issues that concern them most — whether problems like climate change and political dysfunction that affect us all, or teen-specific realities like school dress codes and growing up in today’s internet culture,” the New York Times wrote in its announcement of winners. “But, as always, they also introduce us to fresh ideas and solutions. Have a look at the issues these young people raise as well as the inventive ideas they have for addressing them.”