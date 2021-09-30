Leading into the Verona Fall Fest on Friday, Oct. 1 the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce is holding an ongoing raffle.
There are over 25 prizes that will be awarded and all prizes are valued at least $250 and up, according to a Chamber newsletter. Prizes include a 65-inch Sony HD Smart TV, iPhone, Apple Watch, professional mixer, teeth whitening and “lots” of gift cards.
Tickets are on sale $10 a piece or three for $20.
Only 4,000 tickets will be sold in all and the drawing will be held at Fall Fest on Friday, Oct. 1.
Tickets can be purchased from the Chamber at 120 W. Verona Avenue.
For information, call (608) 845-5777.