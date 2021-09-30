Autumn is just a week away and that means the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce’s fourth annual Fall Fest isn’t far behind.
From 4-10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 the Chamber invites the community for food trucks, hay rides, a petting zoo, a magic show, an outdoor showing of the movie “Hocus Pocus,” bonfires, pumpkin painting, a beer tent, ring toss, pumpkin bowling, live acoustic music by the band Top Shelf, an artists’ and farmers’ market, games and crafts, pumpkin chucking and bobbing for apples.
Grab your coziest hoodie, gloves and a blanket to enjoy the crisp night air as you spend time with your family and the community at Hometown USA Festival Park, located behind the Verona Ice Arena at 451 E. Verona Ave.
The Chamber is seeking partners to make the event a success.
Businesses and organizations are invited to host a fall themed game or activity.
Volunteers to set up and decorate the fields and tents are also being requested, including hauling hay bales and wood, selling beer tickets and cleaning-up after the event.
Anyone interested in being an art or craft vendor in the Fall Fest marketplace may also sign up to do so.
To host a game or volunteer to help, contact Robin Phelps at rphelps@veronawi.com.
To be a vendor or to learn more about the event, visit business.veronawi.com.