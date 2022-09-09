fall story times_slider.jpg

Fall Story Times will offer stories and songs for children and their caregivers, starting Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.

Toddler Story Time (ages 1 and 2 years) will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Preschool Story Time (ages 3 to 5 years) will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Outdoor Story Time (ages 1 month to 5 years) will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

Baby Story Time (ages 1 to 18 months) will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.

Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.

Reporter Neal Patten can be reached at npatten@wisconsinmediagroup.com

