Fall Story Times will offer stories and songs for children and their caregivers, starting Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Toddler Story Time (ages 1 and 2 years) will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Preschool Story Time (ages 3 to 5 years) will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Outdoor Story Time (ages 1 month to 5 years) will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
Baby Story Time (ages 1 to 18 months) will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.
Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.