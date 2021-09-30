Get ready to welcome fall – rain or shine – with some food and music at the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability.
The center at 2299 Spring Rose Road is hosting a Fall Festival beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3.
Attendees will be able to pick apples, wash and slice them and press the apples in a 180-year-old cider press.
Attendees are also invited to bring baked apple treats to the fest to share with others or make copies of their recipes to share.
There will be tours of the Natural Path Sanctuary cemetery, the farm and the beekeeping.
Steep N Brew West is donating hot coffee for all the festival goers.
Farley Center farmers will be selling organic vegetables.
Madame Chu is back this year with a jalapeno and honey mixture only made and sold at the Farley Center Fall Festival.
El Sabor de Puebla will be selling tamales in vegetarian, chicken or pork varieties.
An eggroll fundraiser in support of the Hmong Institute will also be held.
The Madison Area Ukulele Initiative will be performing from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
To share an apple recipe in advance of the event or to pre-order tamales or egg-rolls, email programs@farleycenter.org.
For the schedule of events, visit farleycenter.org/event/farley-center-fall-festival-2021.