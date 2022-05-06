The annual Verona Area High School FFA Plant Sale is set from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7.
There will be annual flowers, veggies, herbs, hanging baskets, and house plants.
The event will be at the VAHS Greenhouse, 234 Wildcat Way.
The annual Verona Area High School FFA Plant Sale is set from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7.
There will be annual flowers, veggies, herbs, hanging baskets, and house plants.
The event will be at the VAHS Greenhouse, 234 Wildcat Way.
Reporter Neal Patten can be reached at npatten@wisconsinmediagroup.com
Our newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Currently in Oregon