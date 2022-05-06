PlantSale2

Camille Thomas selects a hanging basket at the FFA’s 2021 plant sale.

 Photo by Neal Patten

The annual Verona Area High School FFA Plant Sale is set from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7.

There will be annual flowers, veggies, herbs, hanging baskets, and house plants.

The event will be at the VAHS Greenhouse, 234 Wildcat Way. 

