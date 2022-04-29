The Verona High School’s FFA chapter is hosting its annual Autism Walk on Saturday, April 30.
The walk is going to be around the Verona high school track from 10-11:30 a.m.
The walk is intended to raise awareness about autism. The cost to register is $15 per person and all the proceeds are going to the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin.
The South Central Wisconsin Autism Society aims to improve the lives of all who are impacted by autism by providing information, resources and support, while raising awareness and acceptance in our community, according to its website.
At the event, there will also be fun activities for all ages such as bubbles and an obstacle course scattered around the track for people to participate in while they are walking. There will also be music playing and water supplied.
The goal is for people to walk a mile for the cause, but the length is up to each person's preference and ability.
People can register to walk or donate by visiting classmunity.com/vasd and clicking on ‘Verona FFA Autism Walk.’