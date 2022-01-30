Have you ever wanted to learn how the City of Verona decides what it needs to do for stormwater maintenance, and when? A presentation hosted by the Verona Public Library might give you a bit of insight.
From 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, city construction manager Marty Cieslik will discuss stormwater projects in the city as the fourth installment of a series of presentations hosted by the library. The presentation, which will be held virtually over Zoom, will discuss what the city has done in past years, as it’s completed at least one stormwater project a year since 2017, as well as the approach the city takes for planning future projects, according to an event description on the library's website.
Cieslik will also talk about the key factors that go into the city’s decision making, including the age of a stormwater basin, where it discharges water and the condition of the facilities and the presence of up- or down-stream water facilities, the event description adds.
Advance registration is required. Following registration, the library will send attendees a Zoom link for the presentation on the day it’s scheduled to take place.
For more information, visit the library’s website at veronapubliclibrary.org/events, or call the library at (608) 845-7180.