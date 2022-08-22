Fireman's Park Beach – the former-limestone quarry turned-swimming hole that provides relief on hot summer days – is set to close for the season on Friday, Aug. 26.
City Administrator Adam Sayre confirmed the closure during the Aug. 8 City Common Council meeting.
The last day the beach was staffed with certified lifeguards was on Aug. 18.
The splash pad will remain open until Labor Day, Sayre confirmed by email.
“We have kept it open longer in some years when we anticipate hot weather, but most often we close it after Labor Day,” he told the Press.
For more information, visit ci.verona.wi.us/320.