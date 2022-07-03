One of the fastest growing recreational sports will be the center of a three-day event next month.
The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce is organizing the first annual Pickleball Palooza, set to take place July 15-17 at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St.
Dave Weinbach, a nationally recognized player who is also a Madison native, will be hosting clinics and a pro-exhibition match on Friday. There will be free lessons, a DJ, and food trucks including Chocolate Shoppe ice cream and It's Good for You pizza on Saturday, and a tournament on Sunday. Lessons are for ages 12 and up.
The organizers are hoping community members will come out to enjoy the DJ and vendors on Saturday, even if they don't play Pickleball.
The full schedule of events and registration is available at veronawi.com/events/pickleball-palooza. Registration is recommended for all player events as space will not be guaranteed without registration, however everyone is welcome to come on Friday to spectate at the exhibition match and Saturday afternoon to enjoy the DJ and food trucks.
Friday, July 15:
9-11 a.m. Dave Weinbach clinic 1
1-3 p.m. Dave Weinbach clinic 2
4 p.m. Pro Exhibition Match
Saturday, July 16:
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ProLite equipment demo and lessons
1-4 p.m. DJ and food trucks
1-4 p.m. round robin play
Sunday, July 17:
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Double Elimination Tournament