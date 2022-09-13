Madison nonprofit Urban Triage will be hosting its first annual harvest festival from 3-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Road.
There will be food and refreshments including beer, wine, appetizers, popcorn and cotton candy. There will be performances by a juggler, stilt walkers, and aerial artists.
There will be music and dance performances by DJ Pain, Limanya – a drumming group, and Cigarette Break – an R&B/Jazz band.
Additionally, there will be spoken word performances by several artists including Latura, Keena, Rocka, and Deep Thoughts.
For more information, visit urbantriage.org or call 608-520-0741.
Urban Triage’s mission is to empower Black families and children by developing and managing life-changing programming and mobilizing community resources to distribute them to those most in need, according to its website.