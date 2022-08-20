Everyone is invited to “Wisconsin's Backyard” for a food truck festival from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.
There’s no entry fee to this second annual event hosted by Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
There are five food trucks slated to attend this year including Curt's Gourmet Popcorn, Propa Jerk and BBQ (Jamaican gourmet), El Burrito Loco (Mexican), Jason's Jerk (Jamaican jerk tacos), and Cafe Costa Rica (Latin soul food).
There will be live music from 1-4 p.m. by Sista Sensi and the Buds.
Families are welcome.