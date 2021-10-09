People are invited to attend a virtual book presentation, “I Did Not Miss the Boat,” hosted by the Verona Senior Center at 10 a.m . Monday, Oct. 25.
According to the senior center’s website, Lea is an ethnic Chinese minority, a former refugee from Vietnam and female scientist turned successful business owner. Her published book, "I Did Not Miss the Boat-Memoir of a Vietnam Hoa refugee,” depicts the struggles of an adolescent girl straddled between the traditional eastern and contemporary western world, trying to acclimate her family into mainstream America.
“Lea brings the message of hope and inspiration,” the website read. “It is never too late to rock the big boat of life!”
For more information, call the center at 608-845-7471. People can join the Zoom meeting at us02web.zoom.us/j/83600162107?pwd=M3B0RE5Kai9QQkJEYU5XdGxORjA5dz09
The meeting ID is 836 0016 2107 and the passcode is 108.