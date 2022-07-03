Learn how to paint and create your own piece of art while exploring the theme of community through a painting class sponsored by Badger Prairie Needs Network and taught by Inventiva Works.
In a four-class workshop, participants will create their own unique piece of art. This workshop is for adult participants. Classes will take place from August 9-12. You must attend all the sessions. Classes will take place at a private art studio on the west side of Madison near Old Sauk Road.
Session One: Conversation about, “What is community to you?” Participants will explore different images related to community and the art materials; Session Two: Color theory and painting techniques exploration; Session Three: Composition theory and individual work; Session Four: Last details of the Individual project.
At the end of the workshop, all of the art pieces will be put on display through October 15 at the new event space at Badger Prairie Needs Network.
This is a free workshop and all materials are included. To register, visit inventivaworks.com/badger-prairie.