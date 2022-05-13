Do you have questions or concerns about your child’s communication, sensory, social or physical movement development?
Aspire Therapy is hosting a free walk-in screening clinic focused on child development and autism from 8-11 a.m. on Friday, May 13.
Families will complete a questionnaire and the child will engage in fun play-based tasks.
Parents/caregivers can discuss concerns with Aspire’s licensed speech-language, occupational, and physical therapists. Screenings will take approximately 10-15 minutes. There’s no cost to attend.
Appointments will be on a first-come, first-served basis, no reservation required.
Aspire Therapy is located at 411 Prairie Heights Drive inside the Verona Athletic Center.