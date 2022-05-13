Aspire Therapy

Aspire Therapy physical therapist Angela Kloiber plays with a client during their open house event on May 16, 2018.

 Kimberly Wethal Unified Newspaper Group

Do you have questions or concerns about your child’s communication, sensory, social or physical movement development?

Aspire Therapy is hosting a free walk-in screening clinic focused on child development and autism from 8-11 a.m. on Friday, May 13.

Families will complete a questionnaire and the child will engage in fun play-based tasks.

Parents/caregivers can discuss concerns with Aspire’s licensed speech-language, occupational, and physical therapists. Screenings will take approximately 10-15 minutes. There’s no cost to attend.

Appointments will be on a first-come, first-served basis, no reservation required.

Aspire Therapy is located at 411 Prairie Heights Drive inside the Verona Athletic Center.

