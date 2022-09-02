The Friends of Military Ridge Trail will hold their monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, on the Epic Campus.
The meeting will be held in the Farm House Conference room in the Andromeda Building. A meet-and-greet will take place from 5:30-6 p.m. and the regular monthly meeting will follow.
The Friends of Military Ridge Trail aim to promote and enhance Military Ridge State Trail use for the enjoyment of hikers, bikers, runners, snowmobilers, and skiers.
Persons interested in finding out about the Friends group, those interested in sharing their hopes or concerns about the Military Ridge Trail, or those desiring to become members are encouraged to attend.
Attendees must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
For additional information about the meeting, call 608 437-3249 or visit their website at friendsofmilitaryridgetrail.org or their Facebook page at facebook.com/FriendsofMilitaryRidgeTrail.