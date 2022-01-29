Even if the weather is frightful, two Verona entities are hoping to bring people a delightful time during the first Frozen Fun Fest.
The City of Verona Recreation department and the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the Frozen Fun Fest from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St. The festival will take place at the outdoor ice rink, and includes ice skates rentals provided by Verona Ice Arena, games, a bonfire and hot cocoa and hot dogs.
The event will be free to attend, but will be dependent on the weather, a flyer on the Chamber’s website states.
For more information, contact the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce by going to its website at veronawi.com, or by calling recreation department director Casey Dudly at (608) 848-6815.