Ready to join in gardening fun? Sugar River Gardeners are calling for volunteer helpers to maintain the Free Edible Gardens in three Verona Parks. Currently, the raised beds are at Harriet, Hometown Junction, and Central Park. Easy jobs like watering and weeding on a rotating basis with the team are set up.
The group also welcomes people to join in some of the club's tours and events.
'How To Create Your Own Glass Garden' art will be shared at the Verona Senior Center at 10 a.m. on April 28. The event includes a talk on the free "you pick" gardens in Verona and a lesson how to make colorful garden art. Lucy Gammeter, a member of Sugar River Gardeners Club, will share gardening tips and how to create your own masterpieces. Registration is required.
Also, on the same day, at 3 p.m. on April 28, is a tour of the UW Arboretum. Registration is required.
On May 7 is the Annual Plant Sale at St. Andrew's Church, 301 N. Main St. There will be indoor and outdoor plants and herbs for sale, as well as artistic glass garden towers and greeting cards. The fundraiser is for the edible free gardens.
Interested in these activities? Contact group secretary Lucy Gammeter at 608-692-5031 or Ldgammeter@gmail.com.