If you have ever been out to the Linda and Gene Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability, you may have noticed the many sculptures that grace the land there.
Gene Farley was a man of many talents, who in addition to being the Chair of UW-Madison Family Medicine, he also enjoyed creating large metal sculptures based upon drawings that he called doodles. Farley passed away in 2013.
There are a total of 17 sculptures at the 2299 Spring Rose Road Center. There is an 18th one in front of the Social Justice Center in Madison and a 19th one in Golden, Colorado.
A celebration of this permanent sculpture exhibit will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 at the Farley Center.
People may join for some light refreshments by El Sabor de Puebla and take a self-guided sculpture tour with provided maps.
Throughout the year, volunteers have adopted the various statues and helped provide care and maintenance ahead of this exhibit.
The statues have fanciful names including Iron Butterfly, Out of the Primordial Ooze, Phoenix Rising from the Ashes, Forest Canopy, and The Dancers.
For more information about the statue exhibit, email programs@farleycenter.org.