For many grandmothers, reading a book to their grandchildren is one of their greatest joys.
So, for a grandma to be able to read a grandkid a book she wrote herself is something even more special.
But for one former Badger Ridge Middle School employee, who has also been a lifelong artist, the reveal to her grandsons that a book she was reading to them was both written and illustrated by her didn’t go exactly as planned – she was initially met with skepticism and disbelief.
Cindy Reed is an artist and now author, who recently published her first book, “Boyz and Bugz: A Creepy Story,” which was written and illustrated by her for her five grandsons.
Reed worked as an administrative assistant at Bader Ridge for a little over two decades as well as served as the master scheduler for Core Knowledge Charter School, but like so many people – the COVID-19 pandemic led to her decision to retire, in July 2020.
After working and living in Verona for over 20 years, she retired and moved to a family farm in Argyle.
“I enjoyed my time working in the district and serving many students and parents,” Reed said. “As I approached retirement, I was excited to pursue and enjoy my art and turn it from a hobby into an enjoyable business adventure. Life certainly is not over after retirement, but is a new beginning, one to look forward to.”
All five of Reed’s own children went through the Verona school district and she said over the years she was called upon now and again to create free art for the district.
“They had me take care of stuff whenever it came up, it was kind of a cool side position,” she said.
Reed said she “absolutely can’t stand bugs,” but that her grandsons love them, so she wanted to have fun with her first book and encourage that curiosity and interest in the boys.
One of her grandsons is particularly knowledgeable about insects, perhaps helped by the fact his dad is a biology teacher in Milwaukee.
“Hornets, centipedes, black saddlebags skimmer – he’d name them all – and I’d be like, ‘how would you know this?’” Reed said. “Whatever happened to boys just climbing trees? Why are they so into spiders?”
Her book features illustrations of 25 Wisconsin insects, both with their common name and scientific name. Each one includes a short little poem relative to the insect such as about ‘dragonflies twirling’.
There are bits of humor incorporated too, such as the gnat – in real life a tiny insect – being the largest bug in her book.
“With this larger-than-life gnat, I was making light,” Reed said. “I have a hard time being serious.”
It took around 18 months to get the 25 drawings done – in part, because she has other ventures going as an artist, as well. A bit of a renaissance woman, Reed also enters poetry contests, restores and refinishes old furniture, and wood-burns and then paints dried gourds.
The garden spider or the centipede were the most challenging for Reed to get done, just because she finds them so creepy.
She referenced scientific images of insects online, comparing several different pictures, to get a sense of their basic body structure and color. While the sizes don’t match, she mostly aimed for realism other than that, trying to be accurate with colors, legs, and wings.
“I am certainly not a fan of bugs here in Wisconsin, but I found there to be quite a variety with a wide range of colors,” she said. “In this book you will find the scientific terms for the bug, with a dry sense of humor as I refer to ‘tiny gnats’ and draw the gnat very large. The book is a conversation that I hear with my grandsons every time it is read.”
“One of my grandsons has autism, he doesn’t say much, but I can tell he likes it,” Reed added. “One didn’t really believe me when I said I wrote a book, but when he saw the actual book in hand, he was pretty impressed. I enjoyed a lot of this process, but most of all just getting over that procrastination and thinking you can’t do it and then getting it done and reading it to the grandsons for the first time.”
Besides for five grandsons, Reed also has three granddaughters.
She plans to work on a book for the granddaughters next, which will be themed around a little girl dreaming she’s up in the clouds dancing with various animals. Reed said those drawings will be more difficult for her than the insects were.
Her grandsons were even such the focus of her book, she put a picture of one on the cover instead of a bug.
“It wasn’t that professional, but I liked that, I like it to be real,” Reed said.
For the book for her granddaughters, she’s considering using a picture on the cover of one in a Halloween costume staring wistfully at a magic wand.
While her art is her favorite pastime, Reed also does a lot of walking, is a birdwatcher, and appreciates having access to nature at her Argyle farm.
“We do a lot of work with the woods here, my husband has a saw mill for the management of the forest and planting trees and I am an avid walker and hiker,” she said.
She was recently selected as one of 20 artists for a one-year juried art mastery program, and as part of that, she spent last week taking workshops in Asheville, North Carolina.
“It’s fabulous, it teaches you how to make art feasible and profitable and pursue your individual thing,” Reed said. “I absolutely love this program, it’s very encouraging.”
Reed also wants to encourage others – particularly fellow retirees like her – to live their best second lives.
“I know a lot of retirees – life isn’t over – you retire from one thing, yes, but you have a lot to give whether to your grandkids or just encouraging other people to keep living,” Reed said. “I did my administrative job for 20 years and it mattered, but I still have more to give. I want to be that inspiration that you can still do stuff after you retire. I’m not anywhere near done, I have a ways to go yet and am exploring that fun part of life. I can’t emphasize enough that I am hoping to motivate people to keep going and live their best life even when we’ve all been going through these crazy things – enjoy life – make the most of it.”