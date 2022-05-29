For teachers at New Century School, there’s a lot of freedom to tailor their curricula around their interests.
For one pair of fourth and fifth grade teachers at the school, that has meant a focus on science and the environment.
Educators Lee Lohr and Julia Xistris have built many of their lesson plans for their cadre of fourth and fifth graders around environmental themes.
One of their recent lesson plans drove them a bit batty, but in a good way.
That lesson plan was about birds, bees, bats, and butterflies, aimed at raising awareness of pollinators.
In the autumn of 2019, they secured a grant from the Verona Area Education Association, to build bat houses at the high school. But it wasn’t until this past week, on Friday, May 20, that the students finally took a field trip to the shop at Verona Area High School, where shop instructor Phil Smith and a group of high school students were ready to build the bat houses with the elementary schoolers.
For Lohr, it was a meeting a long-time in the making, as the pair had been emailing back and forth for three years about the project, but only met face to face for the first time last week.
Back in 2019, the fourth and fifth grade students at New Century were studying bats when Lohr got the idea that they could build bat houses.
“I like to expose the kids to different forms of learning, not just all reading and writing, but think of different aspects of schooling possibilities,” he told the Press.
He and Xistris have run an official environmental learning program at New Century for six years, receiving $4,000 annually from the school’s governance council, which primarily is used for the buses for field trips.
Lohr has also been a pen pal and friend with a trucker for 15 years who donates annually to the program, which has helped purchase maps, field guides, binoculars, bird identification books, and wader boots for creeks.
The outdoors-focused program existed loosely before that, on a “shoestring budget,” Lohr said, but it wasn’t until the governance council began supporting it that it could commit to weekly field trips for students.
Every week, the fourth and fifth grade students are bussed to a county or state park in the area, or Stewart’s Woods in Verona, for lessons based around an environmental theme that tie in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).
“Parents overwhelmingly love this program,” Lohr said. “The feedback from past kids and their parents is that this is what they miss about New Century the most by far.”
The program collaborates with representatives from Dane County Parks, Upper Sugar River Watershed Association, the University of Wisconsin-Madison Forestry Club, UW-Madison Office of Sustainability, and others.
“I’m constantly reaching out,” Lohr said.
Apart from generous funding by the school, the program thrives on the generosity of community members, such as the owner of Sugar River Outfitters in Paoli, who donates a whole day of his time and a fleet of canoes as one of the program’s end-of-the-year trips.
“We’re building a community of -- not necessarily unstructured time -- but time to time just be,” Xistris said, who added that there is “tons of research” to support that time in nature helps youth build confidence and self-regulation.
“The fact we can game kids into going to the woods once a week is awesome,” Lohr said. “Getting them to walk at least two miles not looking at a screen -- that piece is invaluable.”
Nature’s lessons
The field trips help kids learn about being good stewards to the planet, by helping remove litter from parks, Lohr said.
They perform water quality monitoring and collect macroinvertebrates from Badger Mill Creek.
They have studied stormwater management projects with City of Verona construction manager Marty Cieslik.
They work with Dane County Parks to collect seeds and spread them in winter.
The students are working with the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association by monitoring Bluebird nests and populations in Cross Country Park. Kids will collect and submit data through the end of the school year and during the summer.
“What we do is really unique compared to other schools,” Lohr said. “Taking kids to the woods once a week being a priority in our curriculum is pretty special.”
It’s within Dane County Parks that the majority of the 25 newly-constructed bat houses will be hung, along with one or two in the high school’s woods.
Once the bat houses are in place, Xistris wants to build a geocaching lesson around them, by putting some sort of global positioning system on the houses, which students could then seek out and mark the location of on maps.
The bat lesson plan in 2019 was in part intended to teach students that bats are not scary or our enemies, rather they are useful allies to humans, particularly with consuming mosquitos, Xistris said. However, fungus that causes a disease called white-nose syndrome has been killing off bats in drastic numbers.
“As they researched the numbers of bats dying from diseases, the students’ compassion for bats grew,” Xistris said.
Prep work
Smith and his dozen students spent many hours in the high school shop preparing for the build day. Smith told Lohr that his students made 1,500 individual cuts to assemble all of the pieces needed for the 25 bat houses.
Smith also laser cut the New Century School logo onto boards that became the faces of the houses.
The high school students even came into the shop during their lunch hours to finish all the prep work in time, so that the fourth and fifth graders just had to help assemble and glue together the houses.
There were around 40 New Century students who worked with a dozen high schoolers in two shifts.
“It was a cool activity to have and to have an intergenerational aspect was awesome,” Lohr said. “Plus it’s great for kids to see other science options exist besides chemistry and physics.”
Not only did COVID-19 delay the bat house building by three years, it struck again at the last moment when science instructor Matt Tiller, who was going to give a tour of Stewart’s Woods, contracted the virus himself and had to cancel. The students were given a tour of the high school, instead.
The outdoor environmental learning program has had three recent planned events canceled because of COVID-19, whether because of hosts or chaperones, Lohr said.
Looking ahead
Next school year, Lohr and Xistris hope to build a pollinator garden on the school grounds. They are also currently raising a special type of beetle that only eats the invasive Purple loosestrife plant, which will be released this July in coordination with the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association.
The bat house building also went so well there is already a tentative plan to make bluebird houses next year.
“Mr. Smith was so pleased, he’s excited to work with us again,” Lohr said. “He said it was a nice change of pace to see young fresh faces in the shop.”
A goal of the program is to engage local experts in environmental fields, Lohr said, and the time in nature promotes mental, emotional, and physical health, Xistris added.
The program also brings in a writing and literacy component, as the students have to write weekly reflections, which Xistris says helps them make connections between STEM and nature.
“The program brings the worlds of STEM and outdoor education together,” Xistris said. “Engineers learn a lot from nature, it all comes together and makes a lot of sense.”