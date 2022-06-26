A multi-Grammy nominated singer-songwriter from Wisconsin is coming to Verona as part of a local church’s free outdoor concert series.
The musical collective Gungor will perform at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7291 County Road PD, at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 27 as part of the church’s Music Monday program.
Michael Gungor is a singer-songwriter from Wisconsin who leads the band. As an adolescent in his hometown of Marshfield, Wisconsin, Gungor became inspired to play and write music. Today, he is thriving as a creative artist with a variety of rock and folk-based musical styles.
Gungor’s song “Beautiful Things” has been streamed over 29 million times on Spotify.
This “inclusive and eclectic” spiritual band will play a free concert outside of Good Shepherd’s Verona campus as part of its nationwide summer tour.
“I don’t think that we all need to believe in the same things. It’s possible to see all of life as sacred,” Gungor said in a news release.
This pluralism shows up in Gungor’s musical stylings. The instruments used in Gungor’s music range from synthesizers and drum machines to french horns and classical guitars.
“Gungor will use any available instrument to accomplish his mission of helping fill hearts to the fullness and beauty of life,” a news release states.
This concert is open to the public and free to attend. Register online at gslcwi.com/gungor. This will be a “bring your own chair” event, so concertgoers are asked to bring chairs for themselves.
This concert is a centerpiece of Good Shepherd’s Music Monday program. Throughout the summer, various local musical groups will perform every other Monday evening at Good Shepherd’s Madison Campus, 5701 Raymond Road, as the church’s Holy COW (Church on Wheels) food truck serves pay-what-you-can meals.